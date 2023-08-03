Insider Selling: Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) VP Sells $120,000.00 in Stock

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) VP Amy D. Husted sold 1,500 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kirby Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE KEX opened at $81.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.27. Kirby Co. has a 12-month low of $57.64 and a 12-month high of $81.99.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $777.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.18 million. Kirby had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Kirby from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kirby in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

Institutional Trading of Kirby

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEX. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Kirby by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 95,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 46,759 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kirby during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,221,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Kirby by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,016 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kirby by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 70,027 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 25,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Kirby by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,610 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

