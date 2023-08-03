David Keefauver Sells 488 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stock

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) EVP David Keefauver sold 488 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.25, for a total value of $100,162.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,469.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $204.89 on Thursday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.28 and a 12 month high of $206.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.77 and its 200-day moving average is $180.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on JBHT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.30.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

