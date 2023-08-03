The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Director Purchases $50,027.76 in Stock

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) Director Terri Pizzuto purchased 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $50,027.76. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,100 shares in the company, valued at $244,701. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

The Shyft Group Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of SHYF opened at $15.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.64. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $34.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.42 million, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHYF has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson cut The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of The Shyft Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on The Shyft Group from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Institutional Trading of The Shyft Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in The Shyft Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 340,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,741,000 after acquiring an additional 23,794 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 371,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,187,000 after purchasing an additional 18,107 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Shyft Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 735,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,279,000 after buying an additional 44,642 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Shyft Group by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 112,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 11,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Shyft Group by 23.0% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 188,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after buying an additional 35,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

