Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HOMB has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.75.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Performance

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

NYSE HOMB opened at $24.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.16 and a 200-day moving average of $22.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.77 and a 1-year high of $26.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is presently 33.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOMB. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 544.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the second quarter worth $30,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 246.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

(Get Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.