Insider Selling: Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX) Insider Sells 3,323 Shares of Stock

Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Free Report) insider Niranjan Kanesa-Thasan sold 3,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $29,441.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,755.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Icosavax Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ICVX opened at $8.71 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.43. Icosavax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $16.45. The company has a market cap of $360.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.35.

Get Icosavax alerts:

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.60). On average, equities analysts predict that Icosavax, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Icosavax

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Icosavax by 505.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Icosavax in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Icosavax in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Icosavax by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 11,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Icosavax in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases through virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology. Its lead product candidate IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (hMPV) VLP vaccine. The company also develops IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; and IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Icosavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icosavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.