Insider Selling: Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX) Insider Sells 3,323 Shares of Stock

Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Free Report) insider Niranjan Kanesa-Thasan sold 3,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $29,441.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,755.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Icosavax Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ICVX opened at $8.71 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.43. Icosavax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $16.45. The company has a market cap of $360.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.35.
Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.60). On average, equities analysts predict that Icosavax, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Icosavax
Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases through virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology. Its lead product candidate IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (hMPV) VLP vaccine. The company also develops IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; and IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Icosavax
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- 5 Best Office REITs to Buy Now
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Camping World Slashes its Dividend but Should You Cut the Stock?
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- SoFi Downgraded: Here’s How To Still Make Money
Receive News & Ratings for Icosavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icosavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.