Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino Sells 500 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Stock

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $43,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,613.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of Southern Copper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $35,105.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of Southern Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $39,250.00.

On Friday, May 5th, Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of Southern Copper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.97, for a total value of $39,485.00.

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $82.10 on Thursday. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $42.42 and a 12-month high of $87.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.10 and its 200-day moving average is $74.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 115.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Southern Copper by 17.5% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Southern Copper by 0.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCCO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Southern Copper from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.86.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

