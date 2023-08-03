Anne Delsanto Sells 900 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total transaction of $25,182.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,243 shares in the company, valued at $818,219.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Anne Delsanto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 3rd, Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $28,089.00.

On Thursday, June 1st, Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $27,414.00.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

NYSE:JNPR opened at $28.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.02. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $34.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Juniper Networks

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JNPR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,014 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $1,036,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 88,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 16,513 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $3,756,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.38.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

