Barclays PLC Trims Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 42.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,713,673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,267,248 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $51,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco grew its position in Williams Companies by 306.2% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth $25,029,697,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $237,369.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,109. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,439 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $33.65 on Thursday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $35.79. The company has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.04%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

