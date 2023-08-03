Barclays PLC Buys 875,992 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 519.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,044,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875,992 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.53% of HF Sinclair worth $50,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $566,029,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth about $539,533,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $308,240,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth $102,959,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,898,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,144 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DINO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of DINO stock opened at $51.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.60. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12 month low of $37.12 and a 12 month high of $66.19.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 32.56%. HF Sinclair’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

