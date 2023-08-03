Barclays PLC Purchases 82,653 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 184.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,379 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,653 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.19% of United Rentals worth $50,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 93,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,257,000 after acquiring an additional 46,160 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 6,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter worth $201,000. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on URI. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $440.92.

United Rentals Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:URI opened at $468.16 on Thursday. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $256.23 and a one year high of $481.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $418.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $405.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.23 by $0.65. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.51 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.02%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

