Barclays PLC Increases Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,257 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $50,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 15.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $2,066,838.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,061 shares in the company, valued at $6,152,318.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $1,814,707.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,703. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $2,066,838.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,152,318.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,147 shares of company stock worth $6,612,685. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wedbush cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.35.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $226.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $217.35 and its 200-day moving average is $227.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.60. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $181.40 and a 52-week high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 55.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.16%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

