The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,088,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,720 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.32% of Mosaic worth $49,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 3,186.4% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MOS shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Mosaic from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. HSBC upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

NYSE:MOS opened at $40.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.44. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $63.16.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

