Barclays PLC Cuts Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 59.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 432,230 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.13% of Travelers Companies worth $49,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 234.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 94,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,626,000 after purchasing an additional 65,888 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $775,000. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $839,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on TRV shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TRV opened at $171.10 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.65 and a 52-week high of $194.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.24. The firm has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($1.99). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.60%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.