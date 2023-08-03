Barclays PLC Trims Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 55.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 188,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,805 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $49,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 54.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $294.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $257.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.36.

Shares of HCA opened at $269.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.61. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $178.32 and a 12-month high of $304.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $284.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.01. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 12,765.76%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

