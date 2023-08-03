Barclays PLC Sells 346,990 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 346,990 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.13% of Simon Property Group worth $49,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $807,887,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,114,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,053 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 527.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 804,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,899,000 after purchasing an additional 676,627 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 15.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,464,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,942,000 after purchasing an additional 611,260 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.30.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Simon Property Group stock opened at $124.06 on Thursday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $133.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.07.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.12%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

