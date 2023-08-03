Barclays PLC Decreases Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 55.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 198,303 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $48,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4,900.0% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage Stock Down 0.2 %

PSA stock opened at $278.77 on Thursday. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $270.13 and a 52 week high of $357.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on PSA shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $328.20.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,877 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 205 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

