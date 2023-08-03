CX Institutional Purchases 4,836 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

CX Institutional increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 125.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,701 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,055,230,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 170.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at $39,998,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,998,181.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,174 shares of company stock valued at $33,315,803 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.76.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $109.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.09 billion, a PE ratio of 475.43, a P/E/G ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.83. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $132.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.89.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

