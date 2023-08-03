13,457 Shares in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000. CX Institutional owned about 0.23% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 376.9% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000.

Shares of XRT opened at $66.78 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 12-month low of $55.32 and a 12-month high of $75.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.38 and its 200 day moving average is $63.96. The company has a market capitalization of $447.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.31.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

