Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 890,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,443 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.28% of Ball worth $49,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Ball by 16.6% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 20,204,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878,786 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,927,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,536,000 after purchasing an additional 262,165 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ball by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,979,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,081,000 after buying an additional 1,200,145 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,663,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,165,000 after buying an additional 140,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Ball by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,278,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,069,000 after buying an additional 454,738 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BALL opened at $57.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $73.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.35.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. Ball had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

BALL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ball from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

