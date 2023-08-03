CX Institutional Sells 13,650 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

CX Institutional decreased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 68.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,650 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 221.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of KMB stock opened at $129.47 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.25 and a 200-day moving average of $134.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $147.87. The stock has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 303.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 97.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on KMB. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMB

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,448.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.