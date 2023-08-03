Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,789 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.7% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Milestone Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 54.7% during the first quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 498 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 27.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $3,939,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,264,489.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $3,939,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,264,489.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 863,935 shares of company stock worth $29,740,000 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $128.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.16. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $134.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

