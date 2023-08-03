CX Institutional Has $1.12 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,484,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,876,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,358 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,452 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,538,947,000 after purchasing an additional 315,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,532,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,131,355,000 after buying an additional 882,316 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.36.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

NextEra Energy stock opened at $71.91 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.64 and a 12 month high of $91.35. The stock has a market cap of $145.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 46.29%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.