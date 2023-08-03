CX Institutional Takes $827,000 Position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM)

CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 38,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000. CX Institutional owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REM. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 625.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Price Performance

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF stock opened at $23.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.29 and its 200 day moving average is $23.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.04 million, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.50.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Profile

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Mortgage Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of residential and commercial mortgage REITs. REM was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

