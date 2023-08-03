STAR Financial Bank Has $463,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

STAR Financial Bank cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Milestone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Schubert & Co lifted its position in Alphabet by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 498 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $3,939,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,240 shares in the company, valued at $11,264,489.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 863,935 shares of company stock valued at $29,740,000. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $128.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.16. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $134.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

