CX Institutional Purchases 9,652 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

CX Institutional raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 55.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,172 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,652 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.0% in the first quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% during the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 264,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,460,000 after purchasing an additional 18,210 shares during the period. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 10,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the period. 27.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 863,935 shares of company stock worth $29,740,000 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $128.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $134.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

