CX Institutional Takes Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

CX Institutional bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000. CX Institutional owned about 0.08% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 451.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA FDIS opened at $73.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.25. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 52 week low of $55.35 and a 52 week high of $77.03.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

