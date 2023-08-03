Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,965 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Alcoa worth $6,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AA. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 384.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AA shares. Wolfe Research cut Alcoa from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Alcoa from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Alcoa from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Alcoa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.82.

Alcoa Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $33.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.56. Alcoa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $58.24.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 13.37%. The company’s revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is -4.90%.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

