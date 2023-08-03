Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,109 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of UMB Financial worth $6,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,164,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,757,000 after purchasing an additional 16,698 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in UMB Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in UMB Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,062,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,218,000 after buying an additional 11,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UMB Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on UMB Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

Insider Activity at UMB Financial

In other UMB Financial news, insider Nikki Farentino Newton sold 1,300 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total transaction of $89,531.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,587.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UMB Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $69.34 on Thursday. UMB Financial Co. has a one year low of $50.68 and a one year high of $99.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.95%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

