UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $103.60

Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $103.60 and last traded at $103.35, with a volume of 17218 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.76.

UFPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on UFP Industries from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on UFP Industries from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UFP Industries news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $706,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,488.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total value of $391,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 360,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,403,469.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $706,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,488.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $1,516,830 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 683.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new position in UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

