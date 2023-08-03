SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) Stock Price Down 16%

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL – Get Free Report) fell 16% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$6.31 and last traded at C$6.34. 629,401 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average session volume of 320,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 9.14. The firm has a market cap of C$874.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.40.

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.04. SilverCrest Metals had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 66.22%. The firm had revenue of C$78.41 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post 0.8313767 EPS for the current year.

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

