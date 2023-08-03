Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1,477.00

Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,477 ($18.96) and last traded at GBX 1,524.51 ($19.57), with a volume of 418281 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,762 ($22.62).

Several research firms recently weighed in on KWS. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 3,250 ($41.73) to GBX 2,250 ($28.89) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 2,700 ($34.66) to GBX 2,000 ($25.68) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Keywords Studios has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,745 ($35.24).

The stock has a market cap of £1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,109.80, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,816.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,380.07.

In related news, insider Jon Hauck sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,230 ($28.63), for a total value of £31,130.80 ($39,967.65). In other Keywords Studios news, insider Bertrand Bodson acquired 2,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,850 ($23.75) per share, for a total transaction of £49,987 ($64,176.40). Also, insider Jon Hauck sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,230 ($28.63), for a total transaction of £31,130.80 ($39,967.65). Insiders acquired a total of 3,812 shares of company stock worth $7,379,640 in the last quarter. 5.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

