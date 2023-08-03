Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA) Trading Up 4.5%

Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 141,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 250,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Mega Uranium Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$86.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.20.

Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Mega Uranium Ltd. will post 5.1599998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mega Uranium

Mega Uranium Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, explores for uranium prospective properties primarily in Australia and Canada. The company holds interest in the Georgetown Project comprising of 2 mining leases and 15 exploration permits located in Queensland, Australia; and Redport project located in Western Australia.

