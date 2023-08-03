Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA) Trading Up 4.5%

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2023

Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGAGet Free Report) shares were up 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 141,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 250,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Mega Uranium Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$86.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.20.

Mega Uranium (TSE:MGAGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Mega Uranium Ltd. will post 5.1599998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mega Uranium

(Get Free Report)

Mega Uranium Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, explores for uranium prospective properties primarily in Australia and Canada. The company holds interest in the Georgetown Project comprising of 2 mining leases and 15 exploration permits located in Queensland, Australia; and Redport project located in Western Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mega Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mega Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.