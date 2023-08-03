Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Hits New 12-Month High on Strong Earnings

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $218.79 and last traded at $218.11, with a volume of 839132 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $205.32.

The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 53.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eaton from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Eaton from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on ETN

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $394,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,096 shares in the company, valued at $413,142.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $87.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.