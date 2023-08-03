Bitfarms (TSE:BITF) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.29 and last traded at C$2.30. 486,883 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,658,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.43.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.76. The stock has a market cap of C$564.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 3.04.

In other Bitfarms news, Senior Officer Paul Magrath sold 35,000 shares of Bitfarms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.92, for a total transaction of C$67,074.00. Company insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

