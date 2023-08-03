Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BLMN. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. William Blair cut Bloomin’ Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $25.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.49. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $17.96 and a twelve month high of $28.67.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 92.23% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 82.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLMN. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 62.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

