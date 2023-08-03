Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) PT Raised to $194.00 at Robert W. Baird

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $184.00 to $194.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. William Blair cut shares of Aspen Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp restated a sector weight rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Aspen Technology from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Aspen Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $198.80.

Shares of AZPN opened at $198.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.93. Aspen Technology has a 12-month low of $161.32 and a 12-month high of $263.59.

In other news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total transaction of $512,439.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at $961,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 8.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 7.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 1,331.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 170,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,165,000 after purchasing an additional 158,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

