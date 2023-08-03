Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

RMBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Rambus from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Rambus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rambus in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Rambus Stock Down 1.7 %

Rambus stock opened at $53.96 on Thursday. Rambus has a 12 month low of $23.84 and a 12 month high of $68.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 1.27.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.12. Rambus had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 40.38%. The firm had revenue of $119.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rambus will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 4,556 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total transaction of $225,020.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,610,847.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rambus

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rambus by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,864,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $915,725,000 after buying an additional 295,147 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rambus by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,960,000 after purchasing an additional 314,467 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Rambus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $584,301,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Rambus by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,855,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,434,000 after buying an additional 155,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Rambus by 787.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,756,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,560,000 after buying an additional 3,333,307 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

Featured Articles

