Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. VNET Group reaffirmed an “assumes” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Health Services

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,107 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $439,733.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,508 shares in the company, valued at $779,547.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $439,733.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,547.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc D. Miller sold 44,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total transaction of $6,292,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,878,634.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 74,697 shares of company stock worth $10,547,996 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the second quarter worth approximately $10,895,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the second quarter worth approximately $1,294,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the second quarter worth approximately $3,148,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 57.3% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 13,021 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the second quarter worth approximately $25,521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $136.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.91. Universal Health Services has a 1 year low of $82.50 and a 1 year high of $158.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.31%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

