Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) has been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.78.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on H. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $142.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $122.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.67 and its 200-day moving average is $113.46. Hyatt Hotels has a 1 year low of $77.70 and a 1 year high of $127.80.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 12.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 11.28%.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,753,678. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of H. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 59.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,472,000 after purchasing an additional 95,574 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 31.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 13.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth $1,214,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

