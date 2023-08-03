Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target Raised to $76.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on INCY. Bank of America lowered Incyte from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Incyte in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a buy rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Incyte from $79.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Incyte has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.78.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $65.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a 52 week low of $60.56 and a 52 week high of $86.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.51.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $808.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.17 million. Incyte had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 9.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Incyte will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 117.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,559 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Incyte by 241.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,374,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,066,000 after buying an additional 2,387,445 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter worth about $125,169,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Incyte by 31,943.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,472,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,657,000 after buying an additional 1,467,803 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Incyte by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,216,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,714 shares during the period. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

