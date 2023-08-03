Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.18.
AMBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ambarella from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Ambarella from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ambarella from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Imperial Capital upgraded Ambarella from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Ambarella from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ambarella Trading Down 8.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $77.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.27 and a 200-day moving average of $79.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.08 and a beta of 1.50. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $49.02 and a 12 month high of $99.86.
Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.99 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 29.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Analysts predict that Ambarella will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Ambarella
Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.
