Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.18.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ambarella from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Ambarella from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ambarella from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Imperial Capital upgraded Ambarella from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Ambarella from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

In other Ambarella news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 4,165 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $344,112.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 157,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,037,518.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Ambarella news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total transaction of $689,971.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,036.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $344,112.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 157,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,037,518.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,873 shares of company stock worth $2,781,204. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $77.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.27 and a 200-day moving average of $79.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.08 and a beta of 1.50. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $49.02 and a 12 month high of $99.86.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.99 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 29.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Analysts predict that Ambarella will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

