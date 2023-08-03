Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Cipher Mining from $4.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.10.

Shares of CIFR opened at $3.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Cipher Mining has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $5.30.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cipher Mining will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cipher Mining by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 4.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

