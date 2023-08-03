Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Lake Street Capital from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.75.

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $70.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -87.01 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.40. Commvault Systems has a 52-week low of $50.26 and a 52-week high of $78.80.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.55% and a negative net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $198.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.43 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Commvault Systems news, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $62,122.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,039 shares in the company, valued at $441,697.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Commvault Systems news, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $62,122.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,039 shares in the company, valued at $441,697.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $92,837.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,342.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,103 shares of company stock worth $2,732,426. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the second quarter worth $416,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 728.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 381 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,888 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the second quarter worth $9,949,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the second quarter worth $674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

