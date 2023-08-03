Oppenheimer Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $92.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

INCY has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Incyte from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Incyte from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut Incyte from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.78.

Get Incyte alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on INCY

Incyte Stock Up 3.1 %

INCY opened at $65.68 on Wednesday. Incyte has a 1-year low of $60.56 and a 1-year high of $86.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.43 and a 200-day moving average of $70.51.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.50). Incyte had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $808.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 101,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Incyte by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 43,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,749,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 132.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Incyte by 3.6% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 125,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,819,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Incyte

(Get Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.