Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.90.

LEGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $79.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. William Blair started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Legend Biotech from $74.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Legend Biotech by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Legend Biotech by 779.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEGN stock opened at $74.99 on Thursday. Legend Biotech has a 1-year low of $37.30 and a 1-year high of $77.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $36.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.06 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

