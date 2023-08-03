Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Short Interest Update

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 830,600 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the June 30th total of 878,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Concrete Pumping

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBCP. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,329,000. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,601,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,218,000 after acquiring an additional 301,310 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 219.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 294,100 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,663,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 1,072.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 215,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 197,536 shares during the last quarter. 32.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concrete Pumping Stock Performance

Shares of BBCP opened at $8.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.37. Concrete Pumping has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $8.37. The stock has a market cap of $444.53 million, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.09.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping ( NASDAQ:BBCP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Concrete Pumping had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $107.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.88 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Concrete Pumping will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

