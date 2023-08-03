Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.37.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OUST shares. Chardan Capital raised Ouster from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Ouster from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ouster in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ouster from $10.00 to $6.10 in a report on Friday, June 30th.

NYSE:OUST opened at $5.73 on Thursday. Ouster has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $20.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.88. The firm has a market cap of $222.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.00.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 88.07% and a negative net margin of 570.30%. The firm had revenue of $17.23 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Ouster will post -9.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.83 per share, for a total transaction of $116,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,650.87. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Virginia Boulet acquired 20,000 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.83 per share, with a total value of $116,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,650.87. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Mark Frichtl bought 25,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.84 per share, for a total transaction of $150,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 3,749,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,897,150.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 143,000 shares of company stock worth $837,501 and have sold 12,782 shares worth $72,385. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ouster by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,289,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,140,000 after buying an additional 9,859,041 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ouster by 142.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,387,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,528,000 after buying an additional 6,691,110 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ouster by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,071,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after buying an additional 2,910,036 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Ouster by 196.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,524,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after buying an additional 3,000,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its position in Ouster by 7.5% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 3,553,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 247,959 shares in the last quarter.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor; and DF, a solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

