Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Incyte from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a buy rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.78.

Incyte Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $65.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.95. Incyte has a 52-week low of $60.56 and a 52-week high of $86.29.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.50). Incyte had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $808.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.17 million. Analysts expect that Incyte will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 62,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 239,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Incyte by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Incyte by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

