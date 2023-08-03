Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

AZPN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a sector weight rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Aspen Technology from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their price target on Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair cut Aspen Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $198.80.

Shares of AZPN opened at $198.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of -208.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.93. Aspen Technology has a 52-week low of $161.32 and a 52-week high of $263.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.56.

In related news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total transaction of $512,439.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at $961,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Seeyond purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 36,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 14,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

