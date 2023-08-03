Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Given Market Outperform Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $93.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

INCY has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.78.

Get Incyte alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on INCY

Incyte Stock Performance

NASDAQ INCY opened at $65.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.43 and a 200-day moving average of $70.51. Incyte has a 52-week low of $60.56 and a 52-week high of $86.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $808.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.17 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 10.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Incyte will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Incyte by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $323,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Incyte by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Incyte by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Incyte by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after acquiring an additional 43,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.